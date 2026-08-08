Zarrinkamar Best Iranian in Olympic Taekwondo Rankings

TEHRAN – Hana Zarrinkamar ranked the best place among Iran’s country’s taekwondo athletes, the World Taekwondo Federation announced.

The World Taekwondo Federation announced the ranking of the best in the world in the Olympic category.

Zarrinkamar won the gold medal at the World Junior Championship and the gold medal in the South Korean international competition in the +67 kg weight category.

In the women’s category and in the -49 kg weight category, Negar Mozaffari is ranked 58th with 12 points and Saina Karimi is ranked 85th with 7.2 points. In the -57 kg weight category, Nahid Kiani is ranked 42nd with 12 points and in the -67 kg weight category, Saghar Moradi is ranked 62nd with 7.2 points.

But in the men’s category and in the -58 kg weight category, Abolfazl Zandi and Yasin Valizadeh were ranked 22nd with 20 points. In the -68 kg weight category, Mehdi Haj Mousai was ranked 21st with 20 points, Amir Sina Bakhtiari was ranked 58th with 7.2 points, and Arian Salimi and Mohammad Hossein Yazdani were ranked 15th with 20 points.