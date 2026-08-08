Ebrahim Sadeghi Named Saipa Head Coach

TEHRAN - Ebrahim Sadeghi was named as new head coach of Iranian football team Saipa on Saturday.

The former Saipa captain and head coach has taken over the leadership of the Tehran Orange-clad team again for Iran’s next league.

Sadeghi, who worked as the head coach of the Bandar Abbas Oil Refinery football team last season, has been selected as the new head coach of the Saipa team.

This is the second time Sadeghi has taken the helm of Saipa during his coaching career. He was the head coach of the Orange-clad team two seasons ago.

Saipa started the first division football league last season with Reza Enayati and finished the season with Muhammad Rajabzadeh, but ultimately failed to advance to the Premier League.