Ali Tajik Takes Over as Kazakhstan’s Taekwondo Team Coach

TEHRAN - The former head coach of the Iranian national taekwondo team has taken the Kazakhstan’s taekwondo team head coach position.

Ali Tajik has taken over the leadership of the Kazakh national team in the upcoming competitions after ending his cooperation with Iran’s federation.

Former Iran and Oman head coach, Tajik has worked in the management department of the national teams organization, has left for Kazakhstan.

In the last Asian Championship under the guidance of Ali Tajik, Iran won four gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal and won the second title of Asian vice-champion.

Tajik and Mehrdad Yousefi, who had traveled to Kazakhstan about a month ago to negotiate with the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation, have officially been added to the country’s national team’s technical staff.

According to the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation, Ali Tajik will serve as head coach and Mehrdad Yousefi, a former Iranian national team bodybuilder, will serve as a bodybuilding coach.

The Kazakh Taekwondo Federation, emphasizing Tajik’s experience and use of modern training methods, has considered his presence an important reinforcement for the country’s national team on the path to the Asian competitions.

Tajik is currently participating in a joint camp in Turkey with the Kazakh national team; a camp that is being held in Ankara with the participation of the national teams of Iran, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye.

Thus, the coach whose last experience with the Iranian national team ended in runner-up finish at the Asian Championship, now has to try his luck in a new mission to bring Kazakh taekwondo to the highest platform of Asian competitions.