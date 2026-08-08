Iran Name 10-Man Roster for National Boxing Team

TEHRAN - The new round of national boxing team training has begun with the participation of 10 boxers.

The new round of Iran’s national adult boxing team’s preparation camp for the 20th Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya began on Thursday, and the national team members are continuing their training under the supervision of the technical staff.

The names of the boxers present at this stage of the camp are as follows:

Weight 55 kg: Mehdi Kazemi

Weight 60 kg: Daniyal Shahbakhsh

Weight 70 kg: Ali Habibinejad, Ghasem Hamzeh, Abbas Naeimi

Weight 90 kg: Hadi MUhammadnejad, Seyed Ali Sadri and Sam Stecki

Weight 90+ kg: Amir Esmaeili, Amirreza Malekkhatabi

The Iranian national boxing team is led by Homayoun Amiri. Also, Ahmad Bahri, Masoud Sheibani, Sajjad Mohammadpour, Mansour Gharekhanloo, and Jamal Sanati, as members of the technical staff, along with Shapour Azizi as the team doctor, will accompany the national team players in this camp.