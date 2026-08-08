UNICEF: One Child Killed Every Day in Gaza Since October Ceasefire

GAZA STRIP (Dispatches) -- At least 300 children — an average of one child every day — have been killed in Gaza in the 300 days since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025, according to UNICEF.

“A ceasefire that leaves an average of one child dead each and every day is failing children,” UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder, said in a statement. “With hundreds more children injured, many severely, children in Gaza are still waiting for the end to the violence they were promised,” he said.