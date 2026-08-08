Yemen Launches Fresh Wave of Missile, Drone Strikes on Saudi Positions

SANAA – Yemen’s Ansarullah-led Armed Forces have launched a fresh wave of ballistic missile and drone strikes against Saudi-backed mercenary positions across eastern Yemen, killing at least three and wounding four others in the Marib governorate.

The strikes targeted the Harib area in southern Marib, while artillery exchanges and clashes were reported in Sirwah and along the Al-Kasara front north of Marib city.

Yemeni forces also hit an arms depot in the province. Earlier strikes on Thursday had killed 58 Saudi-backed mercenaries, with additional attacks reported in Hadhramaut governorate, including direct hits on Seiyun Airport, which is controlled by Saudi-backed so-called Nation’s Shield Forces.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that Yemeni forces targeted a Saudi military gathering center at Sah al-Jinn with a large number of missiles and drones following “careful monitoring” of troop movements, warehouses, vehicles, and equipment.

He described the operations as “precise and effective” and warned that no Saudi mobilization or force deployment aimed at maintaining the siege on Yemen would go unanswered.

Saree reiterated the armed forces’ commitment to two principles: “blockade for blockade” and targeting Saudi “aggressor” gathering centers wherever they may be.

He also called on Yemenis serving in Saudi-backed camps to return home “before it is too late,” warning them not to become “fuel for treacherous entities.”

The escalation follows a July 20 decision by the Sanaa government to impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to Riyadh’s 12-year siege and bombing campaign that has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The Ansarullah-led forces have since announced multiple successful operations against Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

The renewed fighting comes as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye signed a trilateral defense agreement on August 7—a move Yemeni officials have warned makes any signatory an “aggressor” against Yemen.

Meanwhile, Ansarullah political bureau member Hizam al-Assad dismissed the Security Council’s resolutions as “worthless” after it condemned Yemen’s missile strikes against Saudi Arabia, stating the body had lost all credibility for failing to address Saudi aggression and the siege over 12 years, nor the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

“What has been taken by force can only be taken back by force,” Assad declared, emphasizing Yemen’s determination to defend its sovereignty.

A Yemeni source told Al Mayadeen that Ansarullah is imposing a “new equation” within Yemeni territory, targeting any Saudi military presence or movement toward Yemen, and seeking to sever supply lines of Saudi-backed forces across governorates.