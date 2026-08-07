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News ID: 152552
Publish Date : 07 August 2026 - 22:25
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Iraqi Resistance Delays Response to U.S.-Saudi Strikes


BAGHDAD (Dispatches) -- The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has announced that it will delay its planned response to U.S.-Saudi aggression against positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), following a request from 


Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi al-Amiri. In a statement, the resistance groups said the response initially planned for Friday had been postponed after considering al-Amiri’s appeal and the positions of several respected political leaders. The statement stressed that “the pure blood of the martyrs has never been and will never be a subject of political bargaining,” urging those responsible for protecting national sovereignty and the victims of attacks to reflect on their positions.

 

 

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