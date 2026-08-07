AI Team Shines With Four Medals at International Competition



TEHRAN -- Iran’s national Artificial Intelligence Olympiad team has won one gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the third International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), highlighting the country’s



continued success in international science competitions.

The competition was held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from August 2 to 8, bringing together more than 500 talented students from around the world for the third edition of one of the newest global science Olympiads.

Iranian student Shayan Reza-Zadeh secured a gold medal, while Muhammadreza Darvishi and Muhammadamin Nazmfar won silver medals. Mani Manjipour also earned a bronze medal for Iran.

The achievement follows Iran’s performance at the second IOAI in Beijing, China, where the country’s team won two silver and two bronze medals.

The latest success adds to a series of strong results by Iranian students in major international scientific competitions this year.

Iran’s national physics Olympiad team delivered a notable performance at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2026), winning three gold medals and two silver medals at the event held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to 12. The competition featured more than 400 high school students from over 90 countries.

Iran’s mathematics Olympiad team also claimed first place at the fourth International Mathematics Competition of Shanghai (IMSC 2026), finishing ahead of 48 other teams after winning four gold and two silver medals. Poland and Brazil ranked second and third respectively.

Iran has maintained a strong record at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) as well. At the 66th edition of the competition in Australia in 2025, the Iranian team ranked 12th globally after winning two gold, three silver and one bronze medal, improving from its 19th-place finish the previous year.

Iranian students also achieved a major result at the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2025) in the Philippines, earning three gold medals and one silver medal to secure second place overall among 81 participating countries.



