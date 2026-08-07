Hundreds of U.S. Troops Return With Brain Injuries After Iran Strikes

WASHINGTON (Dispatches) — Hundreds of U.S. service members wounded in the war with Iran have suffered traumatic brain injuries from drone and missile attacks, prompting renewed concerns among military officials, lawmakers and medical experts over the long-term consequences of blast-related injuries.

Nearly 700 U.S. troops have been wounded in attacks on American bases in West Asia and other combat operations during the war, with most cases involving traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), according to public statements from military officials.

Many troops were treated and returned to duty, but experts warn that some injuries initially described as minor concussions could develop into long-lasting health problems.

The Pentagon’s chief spokesman, Sean Parnell, last month characterized the majority of injuries recorded during a two-week period as “minor concussions.” However, doctors and veterans’ advocates say even seemingly mild TBIs can result in persistent symptoms, including headaches, dizziness, memory problems, sleep disturbances and difficulty concentrating.

The concerns echo experiences from previous U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, where hundreds of thousands of service members were diagnosed with TBIs, many of them years after exposure to blasts.

Military veterans have reported that blast injuries often went untreated because symptoms were not immediately visible and troops were reluctant to report injuries that could remove them from combat operations.

Joe Shearer, a former Marine from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was recently diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries linked to two blast incidents



during his deployment to Iraq in 2005. He said he continued fighting after being knocked down by a mortar explosion and later exposed to the shock wave of a roadside bomb.

“[As long as] you got back up and could go back on patrol, that’s kind of what you did,” Shearer said.

Shearer said he continues to experience symptoms including dizziness, migraines, memory problems and difficulty recalling conversations with his family.

Medical specialists say blast-related brain injuries can be difficult to diagnose because symptoms may overlap with post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychological conditions.

Dr. James Kelly, a neurologist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and chief medical scientist at the Invisible Wounds Foundation, said explosive blasts can damage the brain in ways different from traditional head injuries.

“The blast wave itself can be injurious,” Kelly said, adding that blast exposure can cause cellular damage distinct from injuries caused by direct impact.

Experts say the type of warfare seen in the war on Iran presents new challenges because drones and missiles can explode close to troops, creating powerful pressure waves that may affect the brain even when there are no visible wounds.

Democratic lawmakers have called for investigations into the military’s handling of wounded troops after an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait killed six U.S. soldiers early in the war. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin has urged the Pentagon to release findings from its review of the attack, saying some injured service members waited weeks for screening and specialized care.

The Defense Health Agency said it is military policy that service members receive traumatic brain injury screenings.

The military has expanded its ability to detect and treat TBIs since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 500,000 service members were diagnosed with TBIs between 2000 and 2025, with most classified as mild cases, according to health officials.

Still, advocates say the true number may be higher because many troops delay seeking treatment or fail to recognize symptoms.

Doctors say early screening, rehabilitation and continued medical support can improve outcomes for those suffering from brain injuries. Treatments including physical therapy, speech therapy and cognitive rehabilitation have helped some veterans regain lost abilities.

Medical experts caution, however, that predicting which patients will recover and which will suffer lasting effects remains difficult.

“If you’ve seen one TBI, you’ve seen one TBI,” said Kelly Parker, director of independent services at the Wounded Warrior Project.

Veterans who suffered brain injuries in earlier conflicts say the effects can appear years after exposure. They warn that some U.S. troops returning from the Iran war may face similar challenges long after fighting ends.



