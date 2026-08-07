Commander: Iranian Pilots Used Basic Navigation to Strike U.S. Bases

TEHRAN -- A top Iranian commander says Air Force pilots used no navigation systems, including the Global Positioning System (GPS) and Inertial Navigation Systems (INS), to conduct daring operations against U.S.-run bases in West Asia.

Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Masoud Jafari made the remarks on Thursday about the successful March 2 operation against the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which typically houses 10,000 terrorist troops.

Also on March 2, Iranian Air Force F-5 fighter jets targeted the U.S.-operated Al-Adiri base in Kuwait.

Iranians “have become accustomed to operating under sanctions. Our Air Force pilots have learned to fly missions without GPS or INS, relying instead on map reading and basic navigation techniques,” Jafari said.

“Perhaps, our trump card was that we emitted no signals whatsoever—not even radio transmissions or any other electronic emissions from the aircraft.”

The commander noted that in the early days of the U.S.-Israeli aggression, the enemies probably never imagined that the Iran Air Force would have the courage to carry out such a mission.

He further said that the U.S. air defense network went on alert when the American base in Kuwait came under attack, causing the downing of three American F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets by Kuwaiti friendly fire.

Four heroic pilots aboard the Su-24 fighters launched the mission against the Al-Udeid Air Base from



the Martyr Dowran Air Base in Shiraz.

The body of one of the pilots, Brigadier General Majid Kazemi returned home recently, but the fate of three others remains unknown.

The U.S. and the Israeli regime launched their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders. The Persian Gulf Arab countries aided the adversaries in the terrorist military assault.

However, forty days later on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance, successful retaliatory operations, and powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran and Washington signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on June 17. But Washington has effectively violated the deal by striking Iran.

In response, the Iranian armed forces have conducted devastating attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.