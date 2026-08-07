‘An Elephant Has Disappeared’ Opens at Tehran City Theater

TEHRAN -- A new stage adaptation inspired by the work of acclaimed Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has opened at Tehran City Theater, with veteran actor and director Iraj Rad praising the production’s artistic ambition and emphasizing the importance of meaningful theatre in Iran’s cultural landscape.

An Elephant Has Disappeared, written by Shahrouz Aghaeipour and directed by Nasser Avijeh, premiered at the Chaharsou Hall of Tehran City Theater on Wednesday evening. The production is based on Murakami’s short story of the same name and marks one of the venue’s latest additions to its current theatrical season.

The opening ceremony brought together a number of prominent figures from Iran’s theatre community, including veteran actor and director Iraj Rad, Tehran City Theater director Asghar Khalili, as well as actors, directors, designers, critics and academics from across the country’s performing arts sector.

Addressing the audience before the first public performance, Rad commended Avijeh’s continued commitment to theatre, noting that he had recently seen the artist perform in another production at Tehran’s historic Sanglaj Theater before attending his latest work as a director.

“I am delighted to be here on the opening night of Nasser Avijeh’s new production,” Rad said.

“It is always encouraging to see theatre practitioners who dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to this art form and continue creating works with genuine cultural and artistic value.”

The veteran theatre figure stressed that successful productions should offer audiences more than entertainment, arguing that theatre’s enduring role lies in encouraging reflection and dialogue.

“Theatre has always been rooted in thought and ideas,” he said. “If a performance lacks substance and cannot engage its audience in a way that encourages them to think long after leaving the theatre, then it has failed to achieve its purpose.”

Rad also acknowledged the significant challenges currently facing theatre professionals in Iran,



particularly in producing new work amid limited financial and institutional support.

He thanked audiences for continuing to attend live performances, describing them as an essential pillar of the country’s theatre ecosystem.

“Theatre has no meaning without its audience,” he remarked. “Your presence gives new life to this art form. A vibrant theatre scene plays an important role in the cultural development of any society, and productions that resonate with audiences ultimately strengthen the place of theatre within the wider cultural landscape.”

Calling for greater support for artists, Rad expressed hope that the obstacles facing theatre production would gradually be removed, allowing more high-quality works to reach the stage.

Directed by Nasser Avijeh, An Elephant Has Disappeared officially began its public run on August 5 at Chaharsou Hall, where it is scheduled to be performed daily at 8:30 p.m. The production has a running time of approximately 65 minutes.

The cast includes Shahrouz Aghaeipour, Shahin Golkar, Elaheh Shahparast, Khayyam (Javad) Husseini, Parviz Goharirad, Ali Yaghoubzadeh and Ali Husseini. Veteran Iranian actor Reza Babak also contributes to the production as its narrator.

The creative team features Gita Davoudi as directing consultant, Maziar Husseini as composer, Sina Yeylagh Beigi as set designer, Meghedi Shamirian as costume designer, Reza Khazraei as lighting designer and Kambiz Momenkhani as make-up designer, alongside a large technical and production crew.

According to the official synopsis, the story begins with the mysterious disappearance of the only elephant living in the city of Mayna’s zoo, setting in motion a narrative that explores memory, reality and the fragile boundaries between the ordinary and the surreal—hallmarks of Murakami’s literary style.

Avijeh has established himself as one of Iran’s active theatre practitioners in recent years, working across acting, directing, playwriting and theatre education while staging numerous productions at venues throughout Tehran.

Tickets for An Elephant Has Disappeared are available through the Gisheh Theater and Tiwall online ticketing platforms.