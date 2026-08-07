Median-Era Secrets Emerge at Iran’s Haji Khan Archaeological Site

TEHRAN -- Archaeologists have begun a new phase of research at the Haji Khan archaeological site in Famenin, Hamadan Province, uncovering further evidence that could deepen understanding of the architecture, religious practices, and settlement patterns of the ancient Median period.

The second season of excavations at the site is being carried out with approval from Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, with financial support from Ibn Sina Petrochemical Industries, according to Mohsen Masoum-Alizadeh, director general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Hamadan Province.

Located in one of western Iran’s historically significant regions, Haji Khan was registered as a national heritage site in 2008 and has become an important focus for researchers studying early Iranian civilizations. Previous investigations at the site have revealed evidence of human occupation, architectural remains, and traces of economic activity from different historical periods.

Among the most important discoveries at Haji Khan are the remains of a temple structure believed to date back to the Median era, a period that played a crucial role in the formation of early Iranian state traditions. Archaeologists say the structure displays notable architectural similarities with the nearby Nushijan archaeological complex, one of the best-known Median sites in Iran.

Studies of pottery remains and architectural features indicate that the layouts of Haji Khan and Nushijan share significant similarities, although researchers suggest that the Haji Khan complex may have been larger in scale. The discovery of Median mudbrick remains has further increased the site’s importance for understanding ancient construction techniques and religious architecture.

The site has also provided evidence of later historical activity. Archaeologists have identified the remains of a Seljuk-era pottery kiln, along with traces of ironworking in the surrounding area, suggesting that Haji Khan remained a place of production and activity long after the Median period.

The current excavation season is focused particularly on a mound located near the temple, where researchers believe additional remains of a Median settlement may be preserved. The project is being led by Ismail Hemmati Azandariani, a faculty member at Bu-Ali Sina University.

According to heritage officials, continued research at Haji Khan could provide valuable information about the organization of ancient



settlements, religious practices, and everyday life during the Median period. The findings may also contribute to broader studies of western Iran, a region that served as a crossroads of cultural development throughout antiquity.

With each excavation season, sites such as Haji Khan are helping researchers build a more detailed picture of Iran’s ancient past, revealing the architectural achievements and cultural traditions of civilizations that shaped the history of the region.



