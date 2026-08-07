The Death Bath Dominates Weekly Box Office

TEHRAN -- Iran’s cinemas generated about 46 billion tomans ($244,700) in box-office revenue last week despite a temporary nationwide closure for the Arbaeen religious observance, with The Death Bath topping the weekly chart.

According to figures from Iran’s Samfa cinema ticketing system, cinemas recorded 300,475 admissions across 14,799 screenings through 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Weekly revenue was down by about 14 billion tomans ($74,500) from the previous week.

Cinemas closed from Monday evening through Tuesday night for Arbaeen, significantly affecting ticket sales. No new film entered theatrical release Wednesday.

The Death Bath, written, directed and produced by Kazem Daneshi, led the weekly box office with 134,909 admissions and 21.509 billion tomans ($114,400) in revenue.

The film, which opened July 15, follows prosecutor’s representative Morteza Zand, who travels to another city to carry out the executions of five people convicted of murder. The execution of the first prisoner, however, becomes the beginning of a much larger ordeal.

The ensemble cast includes Bahram Afshari, Sara Bahrami, Hamed Behdad, Amir Jafari, Shabnam Moghadami, Sadaf Asgari, Muhammad Valizadegan, Roya Javidnia, Alireza Muhammadi-Ara, Erfan Naseri,



Farid Sajjadi-Husseini, Bahram Ebrahimi, Hussein Pourkarimi, Maral Farjad, Muhammad Asgari and Touraj Alvand.

Soroush Sehat’s The Pool ranked second, selling 111,436 tickets for 17.493 billion tomans ($93,000). The film, which also opened July 15, stars Amin Hayai, Sahar Dolatshahi, Mehran Modiri, Kazem Sayahi, Alireza Khamseh, Pantea Panahiha, Bijan Banafshekhah, Majid Yousefi and Sorena Sehat.

Adventure on James Bond Island, directed by Bahman Goodarzi and produced by Hamid Pendashteh and Ehsan Zellipour, placed third for the week with 19,390 admissions and 2.785 billion tomans ($14,800) in revenue. The film has been in theaters since Dec. 30, 2025.

Lower-Grossing Releases

Personal Clothes, directed and written by Amir Abbas Rabiei and produced by Habib Valinejad, sold 6,676 tickets and grossed 912 million tomans ($4,850).

Hadi Naeiji’s Antique, produced by Mahmoud Babaei, drew 5,831 admissions for 887 million tomans ($4,720). The comedy stars Pejman Jamshidi and Bijan Banafshekhah alongside Setareh Pesyani, Anahita Afshar, Amir Norouzi, Gholamreza Nikkhah, Farzin Mohaddes, Ali Bagheri and others.

Tehran Another View, directed by Ali Behrad and produced by Majid Karimi, sold 5,219 tickets for 792 million tomans ($4,210). The film stars Ali Shadman, Anahita Afshar, Aida Mahiani, Reza Koolghani, Tino Salehi, Golnoush Ghahramani, Davoud Vandadeh and Ali Mosaffa.

Kamal Moghadam’s fantasy film Safar Be Limonia (Travel to Limonia) sold 6,041 tickets and grossed 740 million tomans ($3,940). The film follows a mysterious fantasy adventure triggered when a suitcase is opened, introducing characters including a mischievous giant and Limooi.

Dream Seer, written and directed by Reza Maghsoudi, sold 3,910 tickets for 535 million tomans ($2,850). The film opened July 10 and stars Javad Razavian and Bijan Banafshekhah.

The fantasy animation Battle with the Crab, directed and produced by Maziar Muhammadinejad, sold 4,413 tickets and grossed 498 million tomans ($2,650). The story follows Sami, a mysterious child who falls from the sky through a strange opening and joins sailors aboard the San-H ship on a mission to fight a crab that is swallowing children’s happiness.

Taxidermy, directed and written by Muhammad Paydar and produced by Muhammadjavad Movahed, sold 1,823 tickets for 211 million tomans ($1,120). The comedy centers on three key characters played by Majid Salehi, Hassan Majooni and Hadi Kazemi.

Hidden Moon, directed by Muhammadreza Yekani and produced by Iraj Muhammadi, sold 670 tickets for 109 million tomans ($580).

Films Grossing Less Than 100 Million Tomans

The animation Sword and Sorrow, directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi and produced by Mehdi Jafari, sold 124 tickets for 14 million tomans ($74). The 92-minute film begins with the martyrdom of Imam Hassan and follows events through Imam Hussein’s arrival in Karbala.

Masoud Jafari Jozani’s Paradise of Criminals, produced by Ali Ghaem-Maghami, sold 20 tickets for 2.44 million tomans ($13).

Mohsen Bahari’s espionage thriller The Gambler, produced by Sajjad Nasrollahinasab, sold nine tickets for 2 million tomans ($11). Set during the 12-day war, the film centers on a cyberattack against an Iranian bank.

Life Line, directed by Vahid Mosaeian, sold four tickets for 396,000 tomans ($2). Set against the political turmoil of the 1970s, the film stars Pegah Ahangarani, Mostafa Zamani, Amir Aghaei, Laden Mostowfi, Armin Rahimian and Hussein Soleimani.

Cumulative Box Office

Adventure on James Bond Island remains the highest-grossing film currently on release, with cumulative revenue of 109.89 billion tomans ($584,500).

The Death Bath ranks second with 62.994 billion tomans ($335,100), followed by The Pool at 58.794 billion tomans ($312,700), Antique at 58.021 billion tomans ($308,600) and Tehran Another View at 53.459 billion tomans ($284,400).

Other cumulative grosses include Taxidermy, 16.702 billion tomans ($88,800); Safar Be Limonia, 11.479 billion tomans ($61,100); Dream Seer, 4.156 billion tomans ($22,100); Personal Clothes, 2.661 billion tomans ($14,200); The Gambler, 1.909 billion tomans ($10,200); Paradise of Criminals, 1.512 billion tomans ($8,000); Battle with the Crab, 1.176 billion tomans ($6,300); Life Line, 1.156 billion tomans ($6,150); Sword and Sorrow, 212 million tomans ($1,130); and Hidden Moon, 109 million tomans ($580).