Ancient Remains Add New Chapter to Behshahr’s History

TEHRAN -- New archaeological findings from Baghshah in Behshahr, Mazandaran Province, have revealed evidence of Iron Age occupation, expanding knowledge of a historic site long associated with the Safavid period.

Hussein Izadi, director general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Mazandaran, said recent archaeological soundings at Baghshah uncovered cultural layers dating back approximately 1,500 years before the creation of the Safavid-era complex.

According to Izadi, initial research had suggested that excavations would mainly focus on remains from the Safavid period and later historical eras, including the Afsharid, Qajar and early Pahlavi periods. However, the newly discovered remains have presented a broader historical picture of the site.

The findings, including recovered pottery fragments, also point to a historical connection between Baghshah and nearby Gohar Tappeh, one of the region’s important ancient archaeological sites.

Researchers believe the discoveries could provide valuable information about settlement patterns, cultural continuity and historical transformations in the Behshahr area.

Baghshah later became part of the Safavid royal landscape of Behshahr, incorporating elements of Safavid garden design and architecture. The complex is regarded as one of seven historic gardens and palaces established in the region during the Safavid era.

Izadi said the results of the archaeological investigations will help researchers better understand the structure and development of Baghshah, while also supporting future conservation, restoration and presentation efforts for the historic complex.