TEHRAN (Dispatches) -- The 12th edition of the Iran-Tehran to Host 12th Iran-Nevesht Stationery Exhibition exhibition will take place from September 7 to September 22 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla, bringing together Iranian manufacturers of stationery, educational supplies, and cultural products from across the country.

According to the event organizers, the annual exhibition aims to showcase domestically produced stationery and culturally themed products, with a particular focus on data-x-items designed for students and families ahead of the new academic year.

Organizers said registration details, participation guidelines, and the exhibition floor plan will be released in the coming weeks, allowing manufacturers and industry stakeholders to apply for exhibition space.

Held annually in the run-up to the start of the school year, Iran-Nevesht has become one of the country’s leading trade events for the stationery sector.

The exhibition serves as a platform for promoting locally manufactured products and supporting Iran’s domestic creative and educational goods industries while introducing new collections to retailers, distributors, and consumers.