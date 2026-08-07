Iran Proposes Rotating ‘BRICS Expo’ to Boost Intra-Bloc Trade, Investment

TEHRAN - Iran’s Deputy

Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade for Commercial Affairs has proposed holding a rotating “BRICS Expo” to strengthen economic cooperation, showcase trade potential, and expand joint investment among member nations.

Speaking at the BRICS Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Jaipur, India, Muhammad Sadeq Mofatteh expressed appreciation to the host government and noted that BRICS can play a pivotal role in establishing a more balanced, inclusive, and development-oriented global trading system through mutual trust and complementary economic capabilities.

Mofatteh highlighted that Iran views the BRICS framework as a strategic avenue for trade expansion, emphasizing the country’s geo-economic positioning, transit infrastructure, and key strengths across the energy, mining, petrochemical, agricultural, and technical service sectors.

To fully realize shared economic benefits, Mofatteh advocated for lowering trade barriers, enhancing market access, increasing the use of national currencies in cross-border settlements, and elevating the role of the private sector across member economies.

In proposing the periodic “BRICS Expo,” Mofatteh stated that a recurring exhibition hosted on a rotating basis would create a dedicated platform for business leaders to connect, highlight national economic capabilities, and drive joint venture investments.

Reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to the bloc, Mofatteh stated that Iran remains ready to play an active, constructive role in supporting any initiative that fosters an equitable, balanced, and growth-oriented trade environment among BRICS member states.