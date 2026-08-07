Official: Iran’s Fuel Supply Uninterrupted Despite U.S.–Israeli Attacks

TEHRAN — The deputy minister of oil says that fuel production and distribution have continued without interruption despite damage to oil infrastructure in Tehran and Alborz provinces due to the terrorist attacks by the U.S.–Israeli regimes.

Deputy Minister of Oil and the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company, Muhammad-Sadegh Azimifar, made the remarks during a visit by a parliamentary delegation from Tehran province to the Tehran Oil Refining Company and the Rey Energy Town.

He said that despite damage to oil infrastructure, including pipelines and storage tanks, in Tehran and Alborz provinces, the production and distribution of fuel, particularly gasoline, have continued uninterrupted.

Azimifar also noted that reconstruction work at the facilities is underway, with a strong emphasis on passive defense.

The ongoing production and distribution of fuel, along with reconstruction efforts, rely on diversifying the fuel supply and developing alternatives to ease the reliance on gasoline, Azimifar said, adding that a consistent supply is also dependent on the coordinated operation of the transmission network, storage facilities, and fueling stations.

The visit aimed to assess the extent of the damages, evaluate the reconstruction process, and better understand the operational capabilities of the Tehran Oil Refinery and the Rey Energy Town.