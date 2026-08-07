Kyrgyzstan, Iran Set to Boost Trade, Mining, Economic Cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran’s minister of industry, mine, and trade and Kyrgyzstan’s minister of economy and commerce reiterated the need to expand trade exchanges and joint investments and to broaden cooperation in various fields to enhance economic relations between the two countries.

Muhammad Atabak, who is visiting Kyrgyzstan to participate in the meeting of the Interstate Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), held a meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the event with Sadykov, the Minister of Economy and Commerce of the host country.

The two sides stressed the need to strengthen cooperation within the framework of regional agreements, including the EAEU and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as collaboration in the fields of knowledge-based products and mining industries.

They also stressed the importance of participating in the Chinese “Belt and Road Initiative” and enhancing cooperation in transportation, as well as utilizing Iran’s transit capacity to connect Kyrgyzstan to regional and international markets.

Some other topics, including the establishment of a joint banking committee, the use of national currencies in trade transactions, the creation of joint investment funds, and the adoption of modern financing methods, were discussed during the meeting.