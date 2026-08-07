2,450 MW Added to Iran’s Thermal Power Capacity in One Year

TEHRAN – Iran has added 2,450 megawatts of new thermal power generation capacity to the national grid over the past year, while upgrades to existing plants have further increased electricity supply, an Energy Ministry official said.

Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said 2,450 MW of new thermal capacity had been connected to the national grid over the past year, describing the development as a major step toward strengthening the country’s power infrastructure.

He said the expansion included seven steam units at combined-cycle power plants that can generate electricity without requiring additional fuel.

Rajabi Mashhadi added that efforts to remove operational limitations at existing steam power plants and upgrade gas turbine units had enabled an additional 500 MW of electricity to be supplied to the grid.

He also said around 2,000 kilometers of transmission networks had been developed as part of efforts to strengthen the electricity system.