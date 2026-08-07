UK Women Allege Rape, Sexual Abuse at Army College

LONDON (Dispatches) - The British Army is under mounting pressure after a BBC investigation uncovered allegations of rape, sexual assault and widespread misogyny at its main training college for teenage recruits, prompting renewed calls for an independent inquiry into the treatment of children entering military service.

Four former female recruits told media that they suffered sexual violence and persistent harassment while attending the Army Foundation College (AFC) in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. All were 17 at the time of the alleged incidents, which took place over the past five years. Their testimonies, combined with newly released official data, have raised fresh concerns over safeguarding standards at the UK’s only military training establishment for 16- and 17-year-old Army recruits.

The most serious allegation comes from a former recruit identified as “Tilly”, who said she was raped by several fellow junior soldiers after being invited into a dormitory room.

Recalling the incident, she described how what appeared to be a casual invitation quickly escalated into hours of abuse by multiple trainees.

“I felt like a piece of meat,” she said, adding that she abandoned her military ambitions just two weeks later because she feared she would be labelled rather than believed.

The report states that although the alleged rape was reported to police, no criminal charges were brought. The Crown Prosecution Service later criticized what it described as an “entirely inadequate” police investigation. Tilly subsequently reached a financial settlement with North Yorkshire Police, which accepted no liability.

Three other former recruits also described traumatic experiences during their time at Harrogate.

A woman identified as “Monica” alleged she was trapped in a room by another trainee who sexually assaulted her before she managed to escape.

Another recruit, “Amy”, was allegedly subjected to sexual assault and almost daily harassment, according to her mother. Because the lock on her accommodation door reportedly did not work properly, she slept pressed against the entrance to prevent male recruits from entering during the night.