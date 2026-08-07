Sprinter Zahra Zarei Breaks National 400m Record, Strikes Gold in Belarus

TEHRAN - Iranian female sprinter Zahra Zarei shattered the national 400-meter record for the second time in recent months, securing first place at the Belarus Cup international athletics tournament.

Zarei clinched the championship title by crossing the finish line in 51.05 seconds, setting a new national milestone for Iran in the women’s 400-meter event.

The achievement follows her breakthrough performance at the Bandar Torkaman Grand Prix in May, where she clocked 51.97 seconds to break a 14-year-old national record and claim the top spot in the Iranian rankings.