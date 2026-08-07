Serbia World Tennis Tour: Yazdani Reaches Semifinals

TEHRAN - Iranian tennis player Ali Yazdani has advanced to the top 4 tennis players of the Polish World Tour after defeating Russian athlete.

Yazdani, who has competed in the Serbia World Tennis Tour after defeating an athlete from Bosnia, also won a match against a tennis player from Serbia to face the Russian representative in the next round.

Yazdani won the match in this round as well, defeating Ruslan Tyukoff 6-4, 6-0 to face a representative from Morocco in the semifinals.

Lorenzo Comino from Italy is another athlete who has reached the semifinals, and the competition to identify the fourth place continues.