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News ID: 152523
Publish Date : 07 August 2026 - 22:17
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Serbia World Tennis Tour: Yazdani Reaches Semifinals

TEHRAN - Iranian tennis player Ali Yazdani has advanced to the top 4 tennis players of the Polish World Tour after defeating Russian athlete.
Yazdani, who has competed in the Serbia World Tennis Tour after defeating an athlete from Bosnia, also won a match against a tennis player from Serbia to face the Russian representative in the next round.
Yazdani won the match in this round as well, defeating Ruslan Tyukoff 6-4, 6-0 to face a representative from Morocco in the semifinals.
Lorenzo Comino from Italy is another athlete who has reached the semifinals, and the competition to identify the fourth place continues.

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