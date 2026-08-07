Ali Ketabforosh Among Squash Technical Officials of Nagoya Asian Games

TEHRAN – The Secretary of the Iranian Squash Federation, Ali Ketabforosh, was appointed by the Organizing Committee of the 20th Nagoya Asian Games 2026 as a Jury Member and International Technical Officer (ITO) of the squash competitions.

ThE appointment reflects the growing position of Iranian squash in the international arena and the trust of Asian institutions in the knowledge, expertise, and managerial and technical experiences of our country’s representatives.

The 20th Asian Games will be hosted by Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture, Japan, from September 19 to October 3, 2026 (September 28 to October 12, 1405), and the top athletes of the Asian continent will compete in this event.

Iranian squash representatives will also take part in this event.