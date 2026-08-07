Asadi Attends Asian Cycling Confederation Executive Board Meeting

TEHRAN - The head of our country’s cycling federation attended the Asian Cycling Confederation Executive Board meeting.

Rasoul Asadi attended the Asian Cycling Confederation Executive Board meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, with the presence of the Confederation’s president and members of the executive board.

At the meeting, members of the Asian Cycling Confederation Executive Board discussed the issues related to the development and future plans of cycling in Asia.