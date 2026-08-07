Samimi Runner-Up in Belarus International Cup

TEHRAN - Track and field athlete Sadegh Samimi Shalmazari has won the silver medal in the Belarus International Cup during the Iranian national team’s overseas camp by setting a record of 59.73 meters in the discus throw event.

In the discus throw competition, the representative of Belarus won the first title with a record of 60.23 meters, and Sadegh Samimi Shalmazari from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari came in second place with a throw of 59.73 meters and won the silver medal, and the Uzbek athlete came in third with a record of 58.88 meters.

Sadegh Samimi previously qualified for the national team in the indoor record-setting competitions of the adult national team by recording a record of 55.80 meters in the discus throw.

In the 2026 Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong, Hamed Nafer, placed sixth with a record of 56.91 meters in the discus throw.