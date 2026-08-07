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News ID: 152517
Publish Date : 07 August 2026 - 22:16
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Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Sign Joint Defense Agreement


RIYADH (Dispatches) -- Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed a joint military agreement in Mecca on Friday. The “Mecca Joint Defense Agreement” is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three would be regarded as an attack on all, they said in a joint statement.
However, the statement did not give specifics on the commitments each had accepted and it was not clear how far their agreement would bind them to any particular military action in each other’s defense.

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