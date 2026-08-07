Yemen Launches Major Missile, Drone Offensive Against Saudi Mercenaries

SANAA (Dispatches) -- The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a wide-ranging operation targeting military positions and command centers held by Saudi mercenaries across Yemen, killing at least 58 and wounding dozens in a preemptive strike.

Yemeni media reported that the operation involved firing a large number of ballistic missiles and drones at enemy troop concentrations and command centers in the Al-Ruwaik area of Ma’rib Province, as well as the Al-Abr, Al-Thaniyah, and Al-Wadiah districts in Hadhramaut Governorate.

Speaking to Al-Masirah TV, a Yemeni army source said the operation killed and wounded many Saudi mercenaries while destroying their military camps, weapons depots, and armored vehicles.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s Armed Forces, said the operation was launched after Yemeni forces monitored extensive military movements and troop concentrations by Saudi-backed forces preparing to launch an offensive against areas under Ansarallah’s control.

According to Saree, military positions in Ruwaik, Abr, Thaniyah, as well as several camps belonging to the so-called “First Brigade” and “Third Readiness Brigade,” were struck with multiple ballistic missiles and drones. The operation left hundreds of Saudi-backed forces dead or injured, he said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces warned Saudi Arabia that any new military action would be met with a reciprocal response. The forces also called on Yemeni forces aligned with Riyadh to withdraw from their positions before any new confrontation.

The fresh attacks come amid heightened tensions following Saudi airstrikes on Sana’a International Airport last month to halt humanitarian flights carrying patients and stranded civilians.

In response, Yemeni forces struck Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport and announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia to end the 12-year Saudi-led siege.

Since July 20, Yemen has imposed a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, striking multiple Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced Wednesday it struck the Saudi oil tanker Wafa with ballistic missiles off Yanbu—the eighth Saudi tanker targeted since the blockade began. Another 29 tankers have turned back from the Bab el-Mandab Strait.

The Supreme Political Council said Yemen will continue the “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation” policy until the nation secures its freedom and independence, warning that any military mobilization by the enemy will be met with “painful” strikes.