Senior MP: U.S. Troops Will Be Expelled From Region ‘Very Soon’

TEHRAN -- A senior Iranian lawmaker said Wednesday U.S. troops will eventually be forced out of countries in West Asia and beyond amid growing anti-U.S. sentiment.

“The day is not far off when you will be expelled not only from the region but also from all the countries that today host your terrorist bases,” Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, wrote in a post on X. “That will be the day,” he said, “when the U.S. will have to spend all the resources now devoted to your overseas bases on securing your own homeland.”