U.S. Treasury Claims Lifting Sanctions on Three IRGC-Linked Entities
WASHINGTON (Dispatches) -- The United States on Wednesday said it lifted sanctions on three entities linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), including Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and two of its aircraft.
The Treasury Department removed these entities from its sanctions list, citing “major changes” in operations that made their designation no longer warranted. Iranian officials maintain that the complete removal of sanctions remains essential.