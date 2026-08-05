War Cemented Iran’s National Unity: Next Comes the Hard Part

TEHRAN -- The recent war has demonstrated that external military pressure does not lead to political collapse or social fragmentation in Iran—contrary to the expectations of its architects.

However, successfully enduring the war does not mean resolving internal problems. The fundamental question now is whether Iran can translate wartime resilience into improved governance, increased public trust, and a renewed relationship between state and society.

Discussion about Iran often falls between two extreme narratives. The first views Iran solely through the lens of security threats and the necessity of regime change, seeking solutions in increased external pressure. The second dismisses any criticism of domestic governance, economic problems, and social demands as foreign propaganda. Neither provides a complete or accurate picture.

Iran is a country with a historical and civilizational identity, a diverse and resilient society, and a multi-layered political system—alongside serious economic, social, and administrative challenges. Understanding Iran’s future requires both recognizing the reality of foreign aggression and the country’s right to defend its sovereignty, while not ignoring the need for internal reform.

The recent war was not merely a military confrontation but simultaneously a political, psychological, social, and media battle. Militarily, Iran’s defense capacity, command structure, and response capability were tested under pressure. Politically, the functioning of key state institutions was assessed. Psychologically and socially, the question was whether fear and insecurity would fragment society or strengthen national solidarity.

In the media arena, an extensive battle over the interpretation of the war took place. Some foreign media portrayed military pressure as a prelude to political collapse and fundamental change in Iran.

Evidence showed that external pressure did not lead to immediate collapse but rather, at a critical moment, strengthened national solidarity and heightened public sensitivity toward sovereignty and territorial integrity. This does not mean ignoring the war’s costs—human, economic, and infrastructural damage was significant—but expectations of rapid institutional collapse were not realized.

Many Iranians distinguished between criticism of domestic governance and defense of the country against foreign aggression. Support for Iran during wartime should not necessarily be interpreted as endorsement of all domestic policies. This distinction is one of the most important realities overlooked in many foreign analyses.

Iran’s ability to withstand military and political pressure can be explained by five main factors.

First, national and civilizational identity. Rooted in history, language, culture, geography, and collective memory, this identity predates the current political system. During foreign attack, many groups with domestic disagreements converge in defense of land and national sovereignty. This convergence does not eliminate political differences but prioritizes national defense.

Second, ethical and religious memory of resistance, particularly the “Karbala paradigm.” For a significant portion of Iranian society, Karbala is not merely a historical or religious ritual but an ethical language explaining concepts like sacrifice, dignity, justice, patience, and resistance against domination and injustice.

Third, institutional experience in crisis management. Decades of sanctions, security threats, and regional tensions have inflicted damage while simultaneously creating capacity to operate under constraints. State institutions, social networks, and local communities have learned to continue functioning under pressure—a survival and adaptation capability rather than optimal governance.

Fourth, strategic and asymmetric defense preparedness. Iran’s defense policy has long focused on deterrence, decentralized capabilities, and imposing costs on aggressors. Regardless of debates about this doctrine’s consequences, its role in enhancing Iran’s capacity to withstand military pressure cannot be ignored.

Fifth, relative success in the battle of narratives. Contemporary wars are fought not only with missiles and aircraft but through media, social networks, short videos, artificial intelligence, cross-border networks, and diplomatic language. Despite efforts to portray military pressure and sanctions as tools to help the Iranian people, many Iranians rejected the notion that freedom and reform could come through bombing, sanctions, or foreign political engineering.

One predictable consequence of war is the strengthening of security logic in the political structure. Governments in wartime typically prioritize control, cohesion, and national security considerations. This is not unique to Iran and is observed in many

countries experiencing conflict. For civil society activists, academics, journalists, and reformists, this is challenging because national security language may temporarily dominate public discourse. However, temporary predominance of security priorities does not permanently eliminate social and economic issues.

After the immediate war phase, issues such as economic pressure, corruption, administrative efficiency, individual freedoms, social gaps, generational expectations, and public trust will return to the forefront.

Reform in Iran has no single predetermined path. It can be institutional, economic, legal, media, cultural, or administrative, pursued through formal mechanisms, expert adjustments, social demands, elite learning, or new forms of public dialogue. A common error in foreign analysis is equating reform with sudden political system change. Experience from many societies shows that sustainable political transformations are typically gradual, negotiation-oriented, uneven, and shaped by local history and structures.

Any realistic path for post-war reform in Iran must meet three conditions. First, reforms must be based on national sovereignty and emerge from within Iranian society. Reforms linked to military pressure, sanctions, or foreign regime-change projects will lack social legitimacy and may strengthen security approaches. Second, reforms must be rooted in society’s real needs, addressing economic dignity, justice, employment, equal opportunity, social respect, and young people’s expectations. Third, reforms must be institutionally feasible, acknowledging the real power structure, existing institutions, and executive capacity.

From this perspective, political renewal can include improved governance, increased accountability, effective anti-corruption measures, expanded economic justice, media responsibility, intergenerational dialogue, and rebuilding trust between state and society.

Civil society in the post-war environment faces simultaneous constraints and responsibilities. Its role extends beyond direct protest to rebuilding trust, defending social dignity, creating dialogue space, addressing local problems, and linking reform with national interests.

Youth play a decisive role in this process. Iranian youth live in a global information environment while carrying national and local identities and attachments. They are complex, diverse, and pragmatic, seeking greater participation, economic opportunity, social respect, and a genuine role in shaping the future.

Media can either deepen polarization or foster responsible dialogue. Media that focus solely on emotional reactions, reproducing hatred, or silencing different voices will widen social gaps. Responsible media can help society balance national defense with reform imperatives.

Religious actors can also play a constructive role. Religious language used solely to defend the status quo may gradually lose social power, but when connected to justice, anti-corruption, accountability, human dignity, and public support, it can become an ethical resource for social and political renewal.

One of the most important lessons of the war is that external pressure typically does not strengthen endogenous reform. War and sanctions often lead to expanded securitization, increased mistrust, and restricted space for civil society. These tools rarely create the calm, trust, and institutional capacity needed for sustainable reform.

If international actors genuinely care about Iran’s future, they should prioritize diplomacy, academic and scientific exchanges, humanitarian cooperation, regional de-escalation, and respect for Iran’s national sovereignty. External engagement should enable diverse Iranian voices to be heard, rather than others deciding Iran’s future on behalf of Iranians.

Iran’s experience offers lessons for other Muslim societies: political reform cannot be separated from national sovereignty; religion need not be merely a tool of political mobilization or an obstacle to reform—it can be an ethical source for justice and dignity; youth expectations cannot be ignored indefinitely; media narratives have become part of strategic power; and complex political systems do not collapse simply because foreign actors predict their downfall.

The central point is not that Iran lacks problems. The country’s economic, administrative, social, and institutional challenges are serious and require serious responses. The issue is that war is not the appropriate tool to solve these problems. Foreign aggression can destroy infrastructure, increase insecurity, and strengthen hardline tendencies, but it cannot generate the trust and political capacity needed for reform.

If Iran is to enter a phase of renewal after the war, this process must emerge from within society, institutions, and Iranians’ historical consciousness. The fundamental question is not whether the Islamic Republic has emerged stronger or weaker from the war.

The more important question is whether Iran can translate wartime resilience into better governance. Can national unity be harnessed not only for defense but for reform and progress? Can the ethical language of resistance be connected to justice, accountability, and public dignity?

The answers to these questions, more than the war’s military outcome, will determine Iran’s future path.



