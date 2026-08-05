Iran Stands Firm: No Deal With U.S., No Strait Reopening

TEHRAN — Iran on Wednesday firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims that the Strait of Hormuz will soon reopen, insisting that any agreement with Oman on a new shipping corridor is strictly bilateral and cannot guarantee safe passage as long as American “naval blockade and aggressive actions” continue.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei delivered a resolute message, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz will “under no circumstances” return to its pre-war status. The closure, he emphasized, was a direct consequence of U.S. and Israeli military aggression against Iran, and the factors making the strait insecure remain in place.

“The factors making the Strait of Hormuz insecure still exist on the part of the United States, particularly the naval blockade and other aggressive and threatening actions against Iran and its interests,” Baghaei stated.

He warned that a bilateral agreement with Oman “cannot in itself be interpreted as meaning the Strait has become safe for passing vessels”.

Baghaei confirmed that negotiations between Iran and Oman—as the two coastal states of the strait—have been underway for the past two months with the aim of establishing a safe commercial shipping route. He described the talks as “professional” and “forward-moving”.

The spokesman revealed that the geographical coordinates of the proposed route have been agreed upon by both sides.

“If certain third parties do not obstruct the process, a joint statement by the two countries, containing the principal considerations and points of agreement, is currently in the final stages of review and drafting,” Baghaei said.

The understanding with Oman over a new transit route “has nothing to do with whether the Strait of Hormuz is reopened or remains closed,” he clarified. “The reopening of the strait is an entirely different equation.”

The talks have covered various technical, legal, security, and environmental aspects of the proposed shipping corridor in consultation with relevant Iranian authorities. Baghaei noted that the intended route would be neither the former northern route nor the current southern route, but rather a new route to be agreed upon by the two sides.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed on Sunday that negotiations with Oman over the management of the Strait of Hormuz are in their final stages.

The Iranian position directly contradicts claims made by President Trump, who said late Tuesday that a deal with Iran could come within hours and that the Strait of Hormuz would “be open very soon”.

Iranian officials have repeatedly denied having direct negotiations with Washington at this stage, insisting the talks are only between Tehran and Muscat .

Trump also claimed that the U.S. was having “very good discussions” with Iran that were “moving along very nicely”. However, Baghaei stated that the strait “will remain closed until U.S. violations end”.

Addressing questions about potential diplomatic travel, Baghaei confirmed that no visits by the Foreign Minister or the Speaker of Parliament to Pakistan or Qatar are currently scheduled for the end of the week. He added, however, that Pakistan and Qatar continue their diplomatic initiatives to de-escalate regional tensions, with Tehran maintaining active consultation and contact with both nations.



