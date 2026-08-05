Trump’s ‘TACO’ Pattern Reveals U.S. Defeat Against Iran

WASHINGTON (Dispatches) -- In what analysts describe as an extraordinary admission of defeat, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) sent an email to military analysts openly seeking “new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran”.

A CNN report cited sources familiar with the message, with a second source confirming a senior U.S. military officer sent the request.

Rachel E. VanLandingham, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and professor at Southwestern Law School, described the email as “the most straightforward admission we will get that the country’s plan in Iran is failing”.

She warned that the request “reveals a military command carelessly subverting thoughtful, institutionalized and professional processes for developing operational plans in favor of a cavalier, ad hoc indiscriminate solicitation for war plans”.

Calls for “creative and unconventional” ideas after thousands of U.S. strikes “sound dangerously like a willingness to destroy Iran’s power and water desalination plants,” she added.

The crowdsourcing-style query, which military officials said was unusual over email, is one sign of the limited—and potentially unpalatable—options available to Trump to force Iran into a deal on his terms.

The second source said CENTCOM is looking at everything, acknowledging it needs to reevaluate the strategy. The White House statement from Trump insisted the U.S. had “far more munitions than anyone in the world” and “far more than we need,” but experts note that production may still fall short during a prolonged war.

Analysis from multiple outlets identifies a recurring pattern of Trump threatening massive strikes only to back down at the last minute—dubbed “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out Again).

The Jerusalem Post noted this “is not the first—nor likely the last—time he warns of apocalyptic strikes only to back down”.

PressTV reported that observers have tracked this pattern since March 2026, with Trump issuing maximalist ultimatums that Iran rejects, followed by last-minute reversals in favor of diplomacy.

On Monday, Trump told reporters he had delayed a massive military operation to give Iran “one final opportunity to negotiate,” claiming Iran had called and said, “Please don’t attack. We’ll make a deal.”

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei flatly denied any negotiations with Washington, stating that the only talks underway concern the Strait of Hormuz and are strictly between Iran and Oman.

The New York Times observed that Trump’s strike cancellations “show who has the upper hand” in the war, noting that Iranian officials actively highlight the point that “it is not Iran that fears war, but Trump”.

The pattern has “not only undermined American credibility on the world stage, but has also demonstrated the effectiveness of Iran’s strategic deterrence,” with Tehran’s inflexible position repeatedly forcing Washington to recalculate the high costs of direct confrontation.

The U.S. Army has used up “virtually all” of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during the five-month war with Iran, according to three people familiar with the data.

The primary weapons depleted are the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), which cost more than $1 million each.

A CSIS report estimated that between February and July, about 65 percent of Patriot interceptors were expended and THAAD interceptor stockpiles dropped by at least 38 percent. Military leaders have warned the president that dwindling supplies of defensive weapons could limit the U.S. ability to deter adversaries, including Russia and China.

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta warned that “a continuing war doesn’t ultimately resolve an end to that war” but instead leads to escalation. The war has now expanded to 16 countries either as launch points, interception sites, or direct targets.

Panetta stated the U.S. is “in deep trouble” and Trump is “basically in a box right now trying to figure out if there’s a way out”.

Analysts emphasize that the status of the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of the world’s oil transits—will define victory or defeat.

“Neither Trump nor prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu or their advisers appear to have thought that Hormuz would prove to be Iran’s most potent weapon,” one analysis noted.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman declared that “under no circumstance will the Strait of Hormuz return to the situation before the war,” and Iran intends to demand service costs.

Iran and Oman are reportedly close to reaching an agreement to reopen shipping traffic that would give Iran control over the waters which it shares with Oman.

Persian Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, are urging Trump toward dialogue, fearing the economic consequences of wider conflict.



