By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

“Those living in glasshouses should not throw stones at others”, says a proverb that perfectly fits the behaviour of the United Arab Emirates – a confederation of seven sheikhdoms which of late is trying to punch above its weight.

Dominated by Abu Dhabi, the largest Sheikdom, overflowing with oil wealth, the UAE known formerly as the ‘pirate coast of Arabia’, has long sold itself to the US regimes and the illegal Zionist entity, without a thought that to the consequences of such criminal policies.

“Criminal” definitely, in view of the fact that the UAE, blindly hostile to the interests of the Yemeni people, openly indulges in sedition against legal, lawful, and legitimate government in Sana’a, besides actively courting with Israeli infiltrators in the Red Sea to destabilize the region.

It is also hostile towards Iran, and despite the Islamic Republic’s magnanimity in overlooking its collaboration with the CENTCOM terrorists in the ongoing US-Israeli war, it has no regrets of unnecessarily hurting Tehran’s interests.

The other day when 7 explosions in 20 minutes that rocked the Jebel Ali sea port of Dubai, with huge columns of thick black smoke darkening the skies, there was no feeling of sympathy even by the residents of the UAE fed up with the erratic policies of the Abu Dhabi rulers.

Jebel Ali is a strategic port that handles major imports/exports of the UAE and if it is destroyed, the economic loss would be permanent, with mass exodus of the skilled and semi-skilled expatriate force on which the Emirates is heavily dependent.

Some say the explosions were due to a series of accidents in the industrial area, while others say it were drones of the Ansarallah of Yemen.

Although, Sana’a has far not said anything in this regard, analysts point out that the Yemenis have the right to attack.

Whatever the reason, a statelet that has sold itself to the American criminals and the Zionist terrorists ought not to have any other expectations, especially since the US uses the az-Zafra base to bomb Iran, its civilians, and its infrastructure.

The commercially important sheikhdom of Dubai can avoid destruction, if its rulers summon up the courage to secede from the UAE confederation and seek amicable ties with Yemen, as well as with the Islamic Republic of Iran.