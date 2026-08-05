‘Rule of Law, Justice, Independence’: Pezeshkian Marks Constitution’s Anniversary

TEHRAN -- President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday described Iran’s Constitutional Revolution as a “glorious turning point” in the nation’s contemporary history, emphasizing the need to revisit and explain this historical legacy for today’s and future generations.

In a message delivered at a conference commemorating the 120th anniversary of the Constitutional Revolution in Tabriz, Pezeshkian stated that “120 years have passed since the historical moment of the Constitutional Revolution—a national ideal that came to fruition through social solidarity and consensus, and an event that stands as a glorious turning point in contemporary history and a clear sign of the awakening, intelligence, and freedom-seeking of the great Iranian nation”.

The president emphasized that the Constitutional Revolution was “the conscious response of Iranian society to the awakening caused by historical and regional challenges”—an authentic movement that, under the guidance and support of great scholars and with the unprecedented solidarity of the people, established the rule of law, justice-seeking, and independence-seeking as public demands.

Pezeshkian noted that this pioneering movement, which created the first experience of parliamentary system and rule of law in the Middle East, demonstrated that democracy and consultation are rooted in the religious thought and teachings of this land.

He highlighted that this noble truth, by adhering to the Quranic verse “And consult them in the matter,” became the adornment of the legislative institution in Iran and presented a lasting model of governance based on the will of the people to the nations of the region.

The president pointed to the role of Azerbaijan in the Constitutional movement, stating: “In this regard, the role of the heroic-producing region of Azerbaijan and the proud city of Tabriz is a lasting and unparalleled one.”

He added that Azerbaijan, which has always been a steadfast fortress of Iran against foreigners, became an invincible bastion for defending the law and the rights of the nation during the Constitutional era, through the perseverance of mujahideen such as Sattar Khan and Baqir Khan, supported by a wise populace.

He noted that the drafting of the supplement to the Constitution and the resistance against the tyranny of Muhammad Ali Shah were the fruits of this intelligent vision, which immortalized the place of the sons of this land alongside other freedom-seekers in the nation’s treasury of honors.

The president emphasized that “a precise reading of the history of the Constitutional Revolution reminds us that moving along the path of realizing freedom, independence, rule of law, and development is a dynamic and continuous process.”

He stressed that the Constitutional Revolution is not an event confined to the past but rather the beginning of a process that, over the past century, has been generalized through various ups and downs and, with the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the establishment of the Islamic Republic system, reached a new and indigenous stage of religious democracy.

Pezeshkian added that today, Iran, relying on its legal institutions, the conscious participation of the people in decision-making,

and its magnificent scientific and national capacities, continues the path to progress and development with dignity.

He stated that the true commemoration of the Constitutional Revolution is a call for national solidarity, collective rationality, and reliance on the rule of law.

The president called on all elites, intellectuals, and researchers in the fields of politics and history to explain the various dimensions of this invaluable legacy for today’s and future generations through analytical and explanatory review, so that by drawing on this historic experience, firmer steps may be taken on the path to the dignity, authority, and honor of dear Iran.

Pezeshkian congratulated the 120th anniversary of this great event and honoring the memory of all freedom-seeking martyrs and warriors of this path.

The president’s message was read to attendees at the conference commemorating the 120th anniversary of the Constitutional Revolution in Tabriz.



