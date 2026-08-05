Iran Police Thank Iraq for ‘Dignified’ Hosting of Arbaeen Pilgrims

TEHRAN -- Iran’s police commander for the Arbaeen security operation on Wednesday formally thanked the Iraqi government and people for their hospitality toward millions of pilgrims, describing the annual procession as a phenomenon unmatched in scale globally.

Brigadier General Muhammad Sharafi, head of the Arbaeen Headquarters of Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (Faraja), made the remarks at the Shahid Soleimani border terminal in Mehran during a meeting with an Iraqi delegation, praising the mutual cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Sharafi noted that the Arbaeen procession is “a major Shia movement” whose international reach is “very significant,” emphasizing that “no gathering of this scale exists anywhere in the world at any time of the year.”

He added that Arbaeen is a continuation of the Ashura movement, where pilgrims renew their covenant with Imam Hussein and demonstrate Shiite culture and values.

The Iranian commander specifically thanked the Iraqi government and people for their “dignified hosting” of the pilgrims, adding that the organization of the event improves every year, a success attributable to the cooperation and interaction between the two countries.

Sharafi also highlighted that this “massive gathering” fosters unity among Shias and showcases the spiritual power of the community, predicting that this synergy could enhance Iran’s international diplomacy.

The head of the Zurbatiya border terminal in Iraq also expressed gratitude for the performance of Iranian forces during the Arbaeen period, describing what he witnessed in the past days as “beyond ordinary border management.”

He stated that the “unique organization and order” implemented by Iranian forces ensured pilgrims crossed the border with ease and without delays.

He specifically cited two traits of the Iranian forces—”discipline and authority” and “readiness and speed”—as key factors, noting that Iranian forces maintained full border security while treating pilgrims with a humanitarian and service-oriented approach.

He also noted that Iranian forces had pre-planned for all possible scenarios, which prevented bottlenecks and long queues.