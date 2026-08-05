‘Calm Man’ Wins Three Awards at Italy’s Imago Film Festival

TEHRAN -- Iranian social drama “Calm Man” (“Mard-e Aram”) has won three awards at the fifth edition of Italy’s International Imago Film Festival, including best foreign film director, best foreign film cinematography and best foreign film actress.

Directed by Behnoush Sadeghi and produced by Mehdi Hashemi, the film received the best foreign film director award for Sadeghi, while Farshad Muhammadi was honored for cinematography and Shamila Shirzad received the best foreign film actress award at the festival’s closing ceremony, held Monday evening in Teramo, Italy.

The film competed in the international section of the festival and received nominations in all six categories in which it was eligible: best foreign film, best foreign film director, best screenplay for Mahnoush Sadeghi, best foreign film actor for Mehdi Hashemi, best foreign film actress and best foreign film cinematography.

Composer Media Hashemi attended the ceremony on behalf of the film’s cast and crew and received the awards.

“Calm Man” previously received the Crystal Simorgh for Best Artistic Achievement for Behnoush Sadeghi at the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival and continues its international festival campaign, with a forthcoming competition appearance at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival in India.

International distribution of the film is handled by White Dreams Film, managed by Mastaneh Mohajer.

The latest recognition adds to the growing international presence of Iranian cinema on the festival circuit, with “Calm Man” continuing to attract attention for its performances, direction and visual approach.