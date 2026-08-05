New Productions Bring Mouawad, Murakami to Tehran Stage

TEHRAN -- Two new productions are set to open at Tehran’s City Theatre, including Iranian director Morteza Mirmontazemi’s staging of Wajdi Mouawad’s acclaimed drama “Incendies” and Nasser Avijeh’s adaptation of a short story by Japanese author Haruki Murakami.

“Incendies,” written by Lebanese-Canadian playwright Wajdi Mouawad and directed by Mirmontazemi, began performances at the Main Hall of Tehran’s City Theatre on July 19 and will hold two performances on August 6 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The production is based on Mouawad’s internationally recognized play, translated into Persian by Muhammad Reza Khaki, with dramaturgy by Amir Ebrahimzadeh and produced by Amir Jafari and Muhammad Ghods.

The cast includes Bahram Ebrahimi, Muhammad Ali Ebrahimi, Hadi Ahmadi, Reza Behboodi, Setareh Pesyani, Alireza Jafari, Abbas Jamali, Rima Raminfar and other performers.

“Incendies” follows two siblings who, after their mother’s death, discover a final request in her will: to find a father they never knew and a brother whose existence was hidden from them. Their search reveals a painful family history shaped by war, displacement and collective memory.

Mouawad’s play is regarded as one of the most influential works of contemporary French-language theatre, known for its exploration of identity, violence, migration and the lasting effects of conflict.

Meanwhile, Tehran’s City Theatre has unveiled the official poster for “An Elephant Has Disappeared,” directed by Nasser Avijeh, which begins performances on August 5 at the Chaharsu Hall.

The production, written by Shahrouz Aghaeipour and based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, features a cast including Shahrouz Aghaeipour, Shahin Golkar, Elaheh Shahparast, Javad (Khayam) Husseini, Parviz Goharirad, Ali Yaghoubzadeh and Ali Hosseini.

Veteran Iranian actor Reza Babak contributes as the narrator.

The 65-minute production centers on the mysterious disappearance of the only elephant in the city’s zoo, drawing from Murakami’s distinctive blend of everyday reality and surreal storytelling.

The two productions reflect the continued presence of international dramatic literature in Tehran’s theatre scene, with local directors adapting works by major global playwrights and writers for Iranian audiences.