Afghanistan, Iran Trade Exceeds $3bn Annually

TEHRAN - A member of the

Economic Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran announced that Afghanistan is the second destination for Iran’s non-oil exports and estimated the annual trade volume with this neighbor to be more than $3 billion.

On the sidelines of a visit to the official Dogharoon border crossing in the city of Taybad, Khorasan Razavi Province Manouchehr Mottaki, a member of the Economic Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, highlighted Afghanistan’s position in Iran’s foreign trade and said: “Afghanistan is the second destination for Iran’s non-oil exports and the annual trade volume with this eastern neighbor is estimated to be more than $3 billion.”

Mottaki, referring to the presence and investment of Afghan economic activists in different parts of the world, noted that, given the special conditions of Afghanistan, businessmen from this country have made significant investments in various areas of Iran over the past few years and their willingness to invest in Iran has increased compared to the past.

Emphasizing the special approach of the Iranian government to support Iranian and foreign economic activists, he considered this approach to be the basis for increasing investment opportunities throughout the country.

This member of the Iranian Parliament’s Economic Commission also stated that examining the obstacles and problems in the field of economic activities of Khorasan Razavi Province with neighboring countries was one of the most important goals of the commission members’ trip to border areas, including Sarakhs and Taybad.

Mottaki described the Dogharoon crossing as the most important corridor in eastern Iran and emphasized the need to exploit this capacity in line with the growth and prosperity of transportation and the economy of this country.

Mehdi Toghiani, Deputy Chairman of the Economic Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, also described the Dogharoon Free Trade and Industrial Zone as one of the most important economic zones in the country, operating in an area of 8,700 hectares.

Referring to Afghanistan’s trade capacities, he said: “Afghanistan is a golden opportunity for importing goods to Dogharoon, which, by carrying out some processes and processing raw materials, will provide the basis for re-exporting data-x-items from the Dogharoon Free Trade Zone Organization to this neighboring country.”

The Deputy Chairman of the Economic Commission of the Iranian Parliament considered the volume of exchanges between this country and Afghanistan through Dogharoon to indicate the strategic position of this official border and stated: “Increasing investment and supporting economic activists will turn this zone into one of the country’s top free zones in the long term.”