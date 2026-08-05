Ministry Pushes to Rebuild War-Damaged Oil Facilities, Secure Fuel Supply

TEHRAN — The head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) stressed the need to speed up strategic reconstruction projects at damaged oil facilities to ensure steady fuel supplies, particularly to Tehran and the country’s northern provinces.

Muhammad-Sadeq Azimifar toured reconstruction sites Monday, and outlined progress on firefighting systems, pipeline upgrades and backup fuel distribution routes, according to NIORDC. He said the rebuilding effort was proceeding on schedule.

Azimifar reported on repairs to oil facilities damaged in an attack by what officials described as an enemy force. Key steps included reconnecting airports and power plants to fuel transmission lines, restarting a pumping station at an oil depot, repairing damaged storage tanks, and preparing rail and road loading operations, he said.

The deputy oil minister for refining and distribution called for cooperation among all stakeholders to overcome obstacles slowing the reconstruction. He said NIORDC subsidiaries were working around the clock, given the project’s importance to maintaining fuel supplies through the winter and to northern Iran.

Mohammad Nouri, an aide to the president, also toured the site and attended a briefing on the project’s progress. He called the reconstruction effort one of Iran’s key strategic priorities and urged faster action to protect energy security and keep fuel supplies stable.

Nouri thanked those involved in the work and pledged full support in clearing obstacles to keep the project moving quickly and to a high standard.