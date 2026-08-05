South Pars Phase 11 Set to Reach Full Output in Two Months

TEHRAN – South Pars Phase 11, the final development phase of the world’s largest natural gas field, is expected to reach its first production milestone within two months, according to the project’s executive.

Keyvan Tariqati, head of the South Pars Phase 11 development project, said the first production block is on track to achieve its nameplate capacity of more than 28 million cubic meters (about 1 billion cubic feet) of raw natural gas per day. Once that target is reached, the project will enter a new phase focused on production stabilization while drilling continues on the second block.

The nearly $4 billion project, managed by Pars Oil and Gas Company on behalf of the National Iranian Oil Company, is designed to eventually produce 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from the strategic section of the South Pars shared gas field.

The development plan includes constructing and installing offshore facilities at two border locations and drilling 27 wells. As additional wells come online, the project is expected to increase Iran’s gas production capacity and help meet rising domestic demand.

Tariqati said 11 wells have already been brought into production, while drilling, completion and tie-in work on the remaining wells continues on schedule.

Reaching full capacity at the first block will mark more than just a production milestone, Tariqati said. It will also strengthen Iran’s recovery from the border section of the shared reservoir, support national energy security and boost gas supplies ahead of the winter heating season.

Preparations are also underway to begin drilling at the SPD11A location, allowing field development to continue without interruption.

Tariqati said part of the drilling campaign coincided with the 12-day war, creating logistical challenges, operational risks and supply constraints.

Despite those difficulties, he said, project teams brought two additional wells into production during the conflict, increasing output from the field.

He added that health, safety and environmental standards remained a top priority throughout the operation, helping protect personnel, offshore platforms and other critical infrastructure.

Tariqati said reaching the first platform’s design capacity does not mark the end of Phase 11’s development. Instead, it signals the beginning of a new stage focused on maintaining stable production, improving facility reliability and ensuring long-term output.

Drilling will continue at the current location, remaining wells will be completed, and new production capacity will be prepared to sustain output, he said.

The project will also advance pressure-boosting initiatives and other infrastructure upgrades aimed at maintaining design production levels and improving operational reliability.

According to Tariqati, continued development of Phase 11, supported by domestic capabilities, will strengthen its role as one of Iran’s key sources of stable natural gas supply in the years ahead, particularly during peak winter demand.