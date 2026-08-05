Iranian Company Unveils Domestic High-Precision Industrial Kneader

TEHRAN - An Iranian knowledge-based company has developed a domestically manufactured kneader for high-precision mixing of polymers, nanomaterials and pharmaceutical compounds, offering a local alternative to imported systems.

The domestically developed system is expected to reduce reliance on imported mixing equipment while supporting a broad range of industrial applications.

Engineered using indigenous technology, the kneader enables the efficient blending of polymeric materials, nanoparticles, and organic and inorganic powders while minimizing mechanical stress during processing. This approach helps preserve the structural integrity of raw materials and improves the quality of the final product compared with many conventional mixing methods. Unlike extrusion systems, the kneader is specifically designed to achieve more uniform mixing with less material degradation.

The technology has applications extending well beyond the polymer industry. According to the manufacturer, the system can be used in the production of polymer nanocomposites, masterbatches, biodegradable compounds, pharmaceutical formulations, nanostructured animal feed, and certain types of solid fuels. Several industrial manufacturers across the country have already integrated the equipment into their production lines.

The Iranian-made kneader is available in both symmetrical and asymmetrical configurations, allowing manufacturers to select the model best suited to their production requirements and increasing operational flexibility across different industrial processes.

Developed by domestic engineering specialists, the system represents a step toward strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, reducing dependence on imported technologies, and enhancing the technological competitiveness of Iranian industries.