Hanieh Rostamian Climbs to Fifth Spot in World Shooting Ranking

TEHRAN – Iranian shooter Hanieh Rostamian has climbed to fifth place in the women’s 10m air pistol category in the latest world rankings of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

According to the list published by the ISSF for August 2026, Rostamian is elevated from her previous 12th rank to the fifth, with the end of the World Cup held in China’s Hangzhou.

The Iranian Olympian had won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol in the World Cup that brought together some of the world’s finest shooting sport athletes to compete last month.

Rostamian secured the fourth World Cup medal of her career by finishing third in the Hangzhou event, where a Chinese shooter claimed first place, while an Indian shooter finished second.

The latest ISSF list also sees elevated rankings for other Iranian shooting athletes, with Sharmineh Chehel-Amirani climbing 35 places to 33rd in the 10m rifle, and Vahid Golkhandan one place up to 15th in the men’s 10m pistol, and Javad Foroughi ascending 5 places to 66th.

Achievement in ISSF Championships usually determines the world ranking of athletes. The list is announced on the first of every month and includes the accomplishments of shooters in the past 365 days, on a rolling basis.