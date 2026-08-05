Omid Alishah Signs for Golgohar Sirjan

TEHRAN – The Golgohar Sirjan football club has completed the signing of ex-Persepolis player Omid Alishah for the next Iran’s premier league season.

The Golgohar Sirjan club website has reportd that Omid Alishah, the captain of last season’s Persepolis football team, has signed a one-year contract with Golgohar.

Alishah, who played for the Persepolis as captain, is considered one of the club’s most honored players, will start his new football season with the Golgohar club team.