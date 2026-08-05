Arshia Behnezhad Named Fifth Best Setter in 2026 VNL

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball player Arshia Behnezhad has been recognized as the fifth best setter in the 2026 Volleyball Nations League.

Behnejad, with a brilliant performance in the league and recording 324 successful passes, ranked fifth among the tournament’s top passers and registered her name alongside the world’s most prominent volleyball playmakers.

Iran’s volleyball team led by Roberto Piazza won only three of 12 matches and lost nine in the Volleyball Nations League and fell in the world rankings, reached 19th place in the world.

The Asian Volleyball Championship will be held from September 4 to 12 in Fukuoka, Japan; a tournament that is of particular importance for Iranian volleyball, as the champion of this competition will earn a quota for participation in the Olympics.