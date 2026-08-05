Iranian Table Tennis Player Advances to Laos WTT Feeder

TEHRAN – Iran’s table

tennis player Muhammad Hassan Habibi passed the preliminary round of the Vientiane Federer World Competition in Laos tournament.

In the preliminary round of the Laos Federer Competition, Habibi took the field against Hong Chen from Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles competition and won with a score of 3-1.

Habibi lost the first set with a score of 11-5, but then won with scores of 11-8, 11-9 and 11-7 to secure his victory and qualify for the main draw of the tournament.

Our national team player had previously advanced to the knockout round of the preliminary round by leading the eighth group.

The Vientiane World Feeder Competition is being held in Laos from August 4 to 8, 2026.