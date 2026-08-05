Multiple Blasts Rock Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port, Industrial Area

DUBAI (Dispatches) -- At least seven blasts were heard in a span of just 20 minutes on Wednesday, reports said.

Purported video footage surfaced on social media showing a large cloud of thick smoke rising from the vicinity of Jebel Ali Port after the blasts. Iraqi media said the Jebel Ali Port had been hit by missiles fired from Yemen. UAE authorities reportedly arrested two people for filming the fire that followed the attack. The Jebel Ali Port is situated in southwestern Dubai, serving as a vital logistics, commercial, and industrial center for the region.