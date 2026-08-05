Israeli Soldiers Killed in Booby-Trapped Building as Resistance Escalates Ops

BEIRUT (Dispatches) -- Two

Israeli soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in a bomb explosion inside a booby-trapped building in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The blast occurred during the Israeli military’s terrorist operations involving the detonation of houses overnight in the border towns of Kfartebnit, al-Mansouri, and Haddatha.

The explosion is the latest in a series of blows suffered by Israeli forces in the region, as Hezbollah resistance fighters continue to confront the occupation army across multiple fronts.

According to a preliminary investigation into a recent clash involving the Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade, troops identified Hezbollah operatives emerging from an underground compound whose entrance had been concealed, leading to an exchange of fire during which an Egoz officer was wounded.

Israeli media platform Hadshot B’Zman confirmed the casualties, reporting that two soldiers died and seven others sustained injuries, some of them critical, after the explosion.

The blast took place in a house that had been under Israeli control for weeks, suggesting sophisticated booby-trapping by resistance forces.

The Zionist regime carried out a series of violent raids on southern Lebanon after the deaths.

Warplanes bombed Tebnine—striking a prayer hall and killing at least one person while wounding 11 others—and targeted the town of Mansouri, while artillery shelled Aita al-Jabal and Haddatha.

Israeli forces set fire to agricultural lands west of Houla, broke the sound barrier over southern villages in psychological warfare operations, and issued evacuation warnings to civilians before bombing their homes.

The Israeli military intelligence and the so-called terrorist northern command have gained a much deeper understanding of Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure in recent weeks.

The military believes Hezbollah is prepared to remain entrenched in its underground facilities for months while continuing to fire at Israeli targets.

The casualties come amid ongoing negotiations in Rome between Lebanese and Israeli officials, marking the seventh round of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at establishing new “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon.

However, Lebanese officials have stated they have not yet received responses from Israel’s political leadership regarding its commitment to the ceasefire.

Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty have continued despite the April ceasefire agreement and the U.S.-brokered framework signed in June. According to Lebanese health ministry figures, the terrorist Israeli aggression that began on March 2 has resulted in 4,333 Lebanese deaths and 12,250 injuries.

The occupation army, despite its overwhelming firepower and technological superiority, continues to suffer losses at the hands of Hezbollah fighters who remain entrenched across the border.