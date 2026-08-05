‘Saudis Informed Iraq Before Attack’: MPs Demand Probe, Oppose PM’s Visit

BAGHDAD (Dispatches) -- A significant political dispute has erupted in Iraq regarding the planned official visit of Prime Minister Ali al-Zayadi to Saudi Arabia, scheduled for the coming week.

The Hoquq (Rights) parliamentary bloc has announced its categorical opposition to the trip, citing deep grievances over recent events and what they perceive as the Iraqi government’s failure to respond adequately to a deadly attack on Iraqi security forces.

The controversy stems from a recent terrorist aggression by the United States and Saudi Arabia, which targeted positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi). The attack resulted in numerous casualties, with many fighters martyred and wounded.

The Hoquq bloc has strongly criticized Prime Minister al-Zayadi’s administration for its silence in the face of the aggression, stating that the government’s inaction is a betrayal of the country’s security personnel.

Mikdad al-Khafaji, a prominent member of the Hoquq bloc, articulated the faction’s stance. He stated that the bloc unequivocally rejects the premier’s trip to Riyadh, viewing it as a sign of weakness and submission.

Al-Khafaji condemned the government’s silence, describing the U.S.-Saudi attack on the Hashd al-Shaabi positions as “barbaric” and a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

Adding a more alarming dimension to the opposition, al-Khafaji revealed that “dangerous security information” has come to light, where Saudi officials reportedly informed the Iraqi government of their intention to carry out the attack prior to its execution.

If true, this would imply a degree of prior knowledge and potential complicity on the part of Iraqi authorities in an action against their own national security forces.

Given these serious allegations, the Hoquq bloc has formally demanded a comprehensive investigation into the veracity of this intelligence. They insist that the government must uncover the full truth and disclose the findings to the Iraqi public.

The bloc views the potential visit as an attempt to normalize relations with a nation they hold responsible for the deaths of Iraqi fighters, a move they deem unacceptable.

The parliamentary faction’s stance highlights a growing rift within Iraqi politics, pitting the government’s foreign policy objectives against the demands of powerful political factions that prioritize national sovereignty and accountability in the face of external military actions.