Lebanese MP Slams PM Salam’s ‘Free Gifts’, Capitulation to Israel

BEIRUT — Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar has delivered a scathing parliamentary rebuke to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, hitting out at the government for “shameful” capitulation to Israel while remaining silent on the Zionist regime’s ongoing crimes against Lebanon.

Ammar demanded the prime minister answer a series of damning questions about the government’s negotiating strategy with Israel. He asked whether the government’s “path of concessions” amounts to nothing more than “a free gift to the Israeli enemy”.

“Isn’t legitimizing occupation considered helping the enemy?” the Hezbollah lawmaker challenged. He also questioned whether turning a blind eye to Lebanon’s right to prosecute the Israeli regime for its crimes constitutes service to the occupier.

Ammar exposed what he described as the prime minister’s glaring hypocrisy. He noted that Salam rushes to react with “hastiness and passion” against Hezbollah’s statements, yet shows none of this urgency in response to “the continuous crimes of the occupying regime against Lebanon—from violations of sovereignty and destruction of villages, to the bombing of homes, farms, and infrastructure”.

The MP also questioned why the prime minister remains silent on Israeli leaders’ public declarations of their intention to continue the occupation of Lebanon.

Ammar said the prime minister is no longer being able to distinguish “between those who violate Lebanon’s sovereignty and occupy its land, and those who defend it”.

He criticized Salam for choosing to remain “remote and inactive from the scene”, launching accusations against Hezbollah instead of answering the questions posed by Secretary-General Naim Qassem or responding to his “sincere call for dialogue and a unified national stance against the occupying regime”.

The Hezbollah legislator challenged the prime minister to present “a single national achievement” gained through direct negotiations and agreements with the Israeli enemy.

He noted that the result has been nothing but “successive concessions by the Lebanese government” and continued aggression against the nation.

Ammar called on Salam to “answer these questions, stop the free concessions, and unify efforts to defend Lebanon and its sovereignty” —urging the prime minister to act with responsibility instead of evading accountability and directing baseless accusations at the resistance.

Nawaf had accused Hezbollah of unilaterally dragging Lebanon into “reckless support wars” and providing Israel with a pretext to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty, destroy villages, and displace hundreds of thousands.