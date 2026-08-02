Qatari, Iranian Interior Ministers Discuss Enhanced Cooperation 

DOHA (Dispatches) -- Qatari Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni on Sunday, Qatar’s Interior Ministry announced.

In a post on the social media platform X, the ministry stated that the two officials discussed recent developments in the region and ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two countries. Neither side provided further details on the contents of the discussion.